Police: Man racked up $2,600 in fraudulent charges buying soda, candy bars

Jonesboro police arrested a man after they say he stole a woman’s debit card and used it to steal more than $2,600 buying sodas and candy bars.

On Dec. 14, the victim reported her card stolen.

The woman stated she noticed several fraudulent charges on her old debit card so she requested a new one. But, she said it never arrived in the mail.

Detectives checked the woman’s bank statement and found the card had been used at Walmart on several occasions.

The store provided video of the transactions which reportedly showed the suspect using the card “multiple times to buy a candy bar or soda and get $100 cash back on the purchase.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, the suspect withdrew $2,650.87 from the woman’s account using the method.

Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jeremy Allen Locke of Leachville and brought him in for questioning.

During an interview at the police station, Locke admitted to taking the victim’s card from the mail and using it at several locations, the court documents said.

On Tuesday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Locke with theft of property-credit/debit cards and fraudulent use of a credit card, both Class D felonies.

Boling set Locke’s bond at $5,000 cash/surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court to answer the charges on Feb. 26.

