Ministry hopes to expand into Arkansas to serve more men

A faith-based rehabilitation center that serves Region 8 would like to expand their services into Arkansas with help from the community.

Shepherd’s Fold Ministry is located in Cardwell, but around 98% of their residents come from Arkansas, according to Executive Director Steven McCracken.

“The houses, the ministries over here are full and there's no room so they're calling us,” McCracken said. “And the probation officers are allowing people who typically wouldn't go out of state to go out of state just to give them an opportunity to get better.”

Being in Missouri doesn’t allow the ministry to work as closely with the Arkansas court and DHS systems as they would like, though.

“We want to tread those DHS waters with our men that are in that situation,” McCracken said. “I’ve seen so many residents have to have a visit with their child in the lobby of a courthouse and that is so impersonal.”

McCracken is hoping that someone who has a piece of land or empty building in Greene or Craighead County would be willing to donate it to the nonprofit so they can continue to grow.

“We need at least a couple acres, that would get us started,” he said. “Having the opportunity to expand as the need arises would be ideal.”

Their house in Cardwell holds up to around 20 men in it right now. McCracken would hope a new house could hold around 30.

He also said building regulations are more relaxed outside of city limits, so a place in one of the counties would be ideal.

If you want to help Shepherd’s Fold Ministry, you can contact McCracken at 870-450-5679.

