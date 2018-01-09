SmartStyle salons inside Jonesboro Walmart locations to close

Regis Corporation has announced it will close approximately 600 SmartStyle salons by the end of the month.

While the company has not released a specific list of locations, Region 8 News confirmed with store employees that the SmartStyle salons located at the Walmart on Parker Road and the Walmart on Highland Drive in Jonesboro will close. The store in the Paragould Walmart will remain open accordingly to an employee we spoke with.

According to the Regis Corporation, the closures are apart of a 2018 plan to "restructure our salon portfolio."

“This initiative is a positive step forward and we anticipate this action will allow Regis to reallocate capital and human resources to strategically grow our remaining 2,000 SmartStyle salons with creative new offerings within Walmart,” said Regis Corporation President and CEO Hugh Sawyer in a news release.

The company said this is expected to be the only material reduction in Regis' SmartStyle salon portfolio for the foreseeable future.

"We intend to offer many of our impacted stylists and salon managers comparable positions in other SmartStyle or Regis family of brands salons," the news release said.

