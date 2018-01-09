Schools ready to use AMI days for first weather event

With the potential for winter weather later this week, local schools are gearing up for their first possible snow days of the year.

This year, though, most schools were approved for five Alternate Method of Instruction days.

That means instead of making up the missed school day at the end of the year, students will do work at home.

Nettleton School District Superintendent James Dunivan said their principals are ready to go for the AMI days.

“We had to meet with our administrators, our principals, to formulate a plan for if we were to miss these days,” Dunivan said.

The plan differs depending on what grade the child is in. Younger students might get a packet of work sent home the day before an expected snow day while high school students might have assigned online work to complete.

Dunivan said this allows them to focus solely on safety when making the sometimes-controversial call to close the school.

“This is a huge plus for schools to be able to continue with education at home and maybe make it a little bit easier to make a safe call where maybe you don't need to be out on the road because of the ice,” he said.

That’s because these AMI days take away the need to make up the snow day at the end of the year.

If a child missed school before the snow day and did not get their assignment beforehand, they will be given enough time when school resumes to complete the work.

While most schools were approved for five days right now, Dunivan said their letter stated that the Arkansas Department of Education can approve five more if they are needed.

