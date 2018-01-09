JPD: shoplifting suspect arrested after drugs "fell out of her shoe"

Jonesboro police planned to cite and release a woman accused of shoplifting from Dillard's until they said they found a baggie of meth or cocaine in her shoe.

A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to Dillard's at the Mall at Turtle Creek Jan. 8 in reference to a shoplifter.

The suspect, Shandi Clayton, told police she did nothing wrong. However, a probable cause affidavit states that in surveillance video, you can see Clayton "taking items off the shelves and placing them in her bag."

Police said Clayton then provided them with a fake name and date of birth but when police found her ID, she "finally told the truth."

Clayton, who then complained of pain, was taken to the hospital. Court documents state medics ran tests on her, determined she was okay and said she was free to go.

Clayton was then transported to the Craighead County Detention Center where she was cited for shoplifting; obstruction of governmental operations; resisting arrest; and misdemeanor warrants.

Though police initially planned to just cite her, they arrested her after a search turned up a small bag of what police believe was meth or cocaine. Police said the baggie fell out of her shoe.

Clayton was given a $1,000 bond and ordered to appear in court again on Feb. 26.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.