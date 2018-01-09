Fire department passing out stickers to aid in response

The Marmaduke Fire Department hopes some newly-created stickers will help them respond even more quickly to special circumstances or needs during an emergency situation.

Right now, the department is providing stickers to indicate children are in the house but hope to soon add stickers for handicapped individuals and pets.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Pruett said sometimes people don’t think fast enough to relay information in a tense, stressful situation.

He thinks the time these stickers will cut off their response could save lives.

“When you've got someone trapped, whether it be a handicapped or a child, if we can pinpoint it down to almost an exact room where they're at, you're talking within a minute we can be in that window or down that hallway or wherever it may be,” Pruett said.

The stickers can be picked up at Marmaduke City Hall.

Instructions on how and where to put them will also be provided.

