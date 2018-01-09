GRAPHIC: Humane dept. investigates after 1 dog found dead, 1 dog found emaciated

A dog owner was charged after one dog was found malnourished and another was found dead in Kennett.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennett Humane Department, an officer was dispatched to a home after someone called about dogs without shelter on Jan. 2.

The officer found a small beagle who looked emaciated in the front yard laying on a cloth on the ground.

The dog was extremely emaciated and dehydrated, according to the post.

The officer found a crate meant for transportation in the yard along with straw on the ground.

There was no water or food available.

The officer tried to get near the dog, but at first, it was aggressive. After the officer gives the dog some food, it let the officer pick it up.

The dog’s ribs, tailbone, hip bones, and facial bones were visible.

The post states the dog had a ring around its neck with hair loss, sores, scabbing, and some healing. It states those marks are consistent with marks made from an embedded collar.

The beagle did not have a collar, however. The dog had a chain that was attached to a fence and secured around its neck with a c-clamp.

As the officer tried to make contact with the resident, the officer saw a small piece of cloth and a dog leash tied to the porch.

The officer reached down to move the cloth and saw a small chihuahua had fallen off the porch.

The post stated the dog fell off the porch in the night and was hung upside down by the leg, preventing it from reaching the ground.

The chihuahua was dead. The report states the leash wrapped around the dog’s leg would not have killed it.

The temperature the night before was 3 degrees. The report state the dog froze to death.

The chihuahua was also severely emaciated.

The officer knocked on the door of the home, but nobody answered.

The beagle was taken to a veterinarian in Kennett to be examined.

The report states the dog’s owner was charged with four separate charges as a result of the case.

The beagle is being held on a court hold and is under the care of the Kennett Veterinary Clinic.

