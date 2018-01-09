Group donates security camera to humane society - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Group donates security camera to humane society

(Source: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society via Facebook) (Source: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group donated a security camera system to the Humane Society of Northeast Arkansas.

In a Facebook post, the humane society gave a shoutout to Whiskers 316 for the donation.

They said it was very thoughtful and appreciated.

The post said it gives the humane society a sense of peace to know the shelter will have cameras going 24/7.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly