New specialty grocery store coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A new grocery store is headed to Jonesboro.

The Teapot will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 2, according to the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Teapot is a specialty grocery store and dine-in sandwich shop.

The store will have spices, food, candy, jams, tea, and other specialty items.

The ribbon cutting takes place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m at their location at 2703 Paula Drive.

