HS Basketball Scores January 9th, 2018

Boys Scores:
Marked Tree 58, Earle 46
Westside 65, Manila 52
Bay 47, Buffalo Island Central 44
Osceola 58, Gosnell 46
Maynard 63, Hillcrest 52
Tuckerman 67, Cedar Ridge 16
Corning 65, Piggott 54
Rivercrest 69, Trumann 59
Marmaduke 58, East Poinsett County 55
Brookland 60, Riverside 37
Nettleton 61, Blytheville 59
Jonesboro 63, Valley View 48
Girls Scores:
Maynard 61, Hillcrest 40
Bay 41, Buffalo Island Central 35
Tuckerman 64, Cedar Ridge 42
Paragould 46, Forrest City 38
Hoxie 87, Walnut Ridge 40
Corning 77, Piggott 25
Jonesboro 77, Valley View 45
Nettleton 65, Blytheville 33
