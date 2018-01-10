Mental exam ordered for man charged with daughter's death

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (AP) - A mental exam has been ordered for a southwest Arkansas man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that the exam was ordered Monday for 32-year-old Frankey Tigue of Murfreesboro.

Tigue is charged with the November death of Francesca Tigue.

Court records show Tigue intends to use a defense of mental disease or defect.

Prosecutors say the infant died of brain injuries and had several fractured ribs.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

