Leader recommends head of St. Louis Veterans Home be fired

By Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The new leader of the Missouri Veterans Commission says she wants to fire the leader of the embattled St. Louis Veterans Home.

Interim Executive Director Grace Link on Tuesday said home Administrator Rolando Carter has until Jan. 22 to appeal her decision. He's been on administrative leave.

Calls for a change in leadership come after months of complaints from some families and staff about care at the home.

Several prior reviews found no wrongdoing at the St. Louis home. But an independent investigation called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens found substandard care there.

Link assumed leadership after the former executive director resigned in December. Link says changes now being made include hiring 36 additional certified nurse assistants, more training and weekly open forums where family members can give feedback.

