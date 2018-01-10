Tax administrator quits after background check dispute

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) - The executive administrator of Union County's tax collector's office has resigned after a months-long dispute over background checks.

Conor Gleason quit Monday, and the county's Quorum Court said it would pay him the salary it withheld during the dispute.

County leaders mandated background checks in September, but Gleason initially refused. The El Dorado News- Times reported that, last month, the Quorum Court learned Gleason wouldn't be covered by a liability insurance policy because of an embezzlement accusation more than seven years ago. Gleason previously said the charge was dropped and expunged from the record.

Tax Collector Paula Beard said she wouldn't fire Gleason.

The board considered forcing Beard to fire Gleason, but he quit instead, and the board voted to give him is back pay.

