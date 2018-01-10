Woman suspected of threatening to kill judge on Facebook

A Jonesboro woman involved in a custody dispute is being held on $150,000 bond after investigators say she threatened to kill the judge on Facebook.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to a message 44-year-old Amanda Clevenger is alleged to have posted on the social media site.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Clevenger posted “This is my intellectual property and I will kill this Judge Dumn Richie, and my child will watch. Won’t back down. Let the games begin. BOO!” [sic] The message was attached to a photo of her son.

A detective contacted Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey who reportedly said that Clevenger had made “several vague threats toward him” due to his handling of her custody case.

The detective then contacted dispatch to get more information on Clevenger and was told that she had just been transferred to the police department’s desk.

The officer who spoke with Clevenger said she had called, “wanting her guns.”

The investigator asked her to come to the police station.

At 11:30 p.m., while he was at the desk, the detective observed a traffic stop in the JPD parking lot.

He went out and reported seeing another officer talking to Clevenger. The officer said he had stopped her for “speeding, failing to yield, and marijuana charges.”

“I advised him to go ahead and place Ms. Clevenger in handcuffs due to her behavior and threats,” the detective’s affidavit stated.

After speaking with Clevenger, he reportedly determined she had been the person who posted on the Facebook account the threats against Judge Ritchey.

On Wednesday, Clevenger went before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge her with first-degree terroristic threatening.

Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw requested a $150,000 bond, stating that it was the wish that Clevenger be held long enough to get a mental evaluation.

Fowler agreed to the amount and ordered Clevenger to appear in circuit court on Feb. 26.

