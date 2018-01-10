JPD: Woman stole roommate's SSI card, spent $2,200

Police arrested a woman after they say she stole her roommate’s Social Security benefits card.

The victim reported on Oct. 31 that his SSI debit card for that month had not arrived in the mail.

He said he contacted the Social Security office and learned that it had been sent between Oct. 14 and 17.

“The victim also advised that his card was activated and the money that he received in benefits ($2,205) had been used,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

The victim told police he suspected the woman he lived with, 44-year-old Michelle Renee Jackson.

A short time after the report was filed, Jackson reportedly contacted JPD and stated she had permission to use the card.

Investigators contacted the victim who said that was not true.

Detective Jacob Daffron stated in the court documents that security video from multiple businesses in Jonesboro showed Jackson using the victim’s card.

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler told Jackson probable cause existed at the time of the arrest to charge her with theft of property-credit/debit cards and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jackson, who appeared in person before the judge, asked for leniency in her bond citing health issues.

The detective requested an OR (own recognizance) bond. Fowler agreed to the request and told Jackson, “Don’t disappoint me on this.”

She’s due in circuit court to answer the charges on Feb. 26.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.