Independence Co. crew readies salt solution, plow

With wintry weather in the forecast for Friday morning, several county road crews are preparing for potential travel impacts.

In Batesville, the Independence County Road Department worked Wednesday to make sure all of their equipment is ready to go.

County Judge Robert Griffen said they don't expect this weather event to cause many problems, but he made sure they are prepared just in case.

"In this case, we're getting our spreader truck that we keep mounted permanently and a permanently-mounted plow that will be able to start addressing some of the issues," Griffen said.

Instead of spreading salt this time, the department has chosen a solution that is not as corrosive to vehicles.

"Aggregates such as the mesh, the six mesh that we use, will give a grip in an ice and let people continue moving," Griffen said. "Where the salt is designed to melt it off but with the earth being warm and the conditions, this is not the event we believe salt would be appropriate."

Crews will also not be pre-treating the roads since there is rain expected for Thursday. Griffen said they do not want to waste taxpayers dollars on something that will be washed away.

The department also has their road grater and three plows that can be added to dump trucks if they are needed this week or for any later winter weather.

Road crews will be out Friday morning to start spreading solution on higher elevations and curvy roads, like on Hutchison Mountain, which Griffen said they usually head to first.

