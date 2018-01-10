Road crews ready equipment for winter weather

With the threat of wintry weather Thursday night into Friday morning, county road crews are getting their trucks ready to roll out if roads become hazardous.

The Sharp County Road Department used this week to make sure all of their equipment is running and ready to go as soon as the precipitation stops falling Friday.

Road Superintendent Dan Melbourne said they have all of their graders ready to go.

Once the weather moves out of their area, crews will scrape what ice they can off of the roads.

They have also stocked up on rock salt to put down on the slick spots.

This year, they will be using a new salt spreader instead of putting it out by hand.

"We had a Kawasaki Mule and we put a little salt spreader on the back of it and we're gonna be using that to do the hills, so we're prepared. We're gonna do the best we can with what we got," Melbourne said.

He said his crew knows the problems throughout the county and will go to them first.

They actually began preparing for winter weather back in the summer when they cut back the vegetation that kept the sun off of several roads.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.