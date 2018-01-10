Police department sees a downward trend in major crimes

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened within the first week of the new year.

One of the shootings left a man dead.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said they have definitely seen a spike in violence over the last few weeks.

They’re investigating the possibility that the two shootings this year, and one that happened around Christmas are all related.

Chief Thompson said major events like this do stretch their resources, but they are actually seeing a downward trend in most major offense categories from 2015 to 2017.

“This is a tribute to everybody, to the community and the investigators that are working the cases,” Thompson said. “The community is talking to the officers, sometimes it may not be right away, sometimes these things take time, but we have some really good people in this community that are working hand in hand with law enforcement to make this a better community.”

Thompson says the number of reported robberies, aggravated assaults and rapes have significantly decreased since 2015.

Though the murder rate remains steady, the Blytheville Police Department has maintained a 73 percent closure by arrest rate in those cases, which is higher than the national average of just 60 percent.

