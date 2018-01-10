Child waits tables to collect tips for sick children

A child’s golden heart continues to shine as her mission to help children continues.

You may remember 7-year-old Trinity Hyde and her Christmas Mission to purchase gifts for children in need.

Her long-hours waiting tables at her parents’ Hyde Park Café in Paragould, collecting donations and simply going out on a limb to make a difference sure did help.

Trinity served numerous children in need for Christmas 2017, but she didn’t want to stop serving.

“This is my passion, I want to keep helping kids,” Trinity said.

She has started a new mission to collect arts and crafts, activities, and teddy bears for children in area hospitals.

“I want to do this before my birthday,” she said. “Mom, when are we going to take stuff there,” she asked her mother, Sonya Hyde during her interview.

Trinity’s mother said they plan to drop off toys at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis on her birthday in early February.

But first, Trinity needs the community’s support again.

She’ll be waiting tables at Hyde Park Café on Saturdays to collect monetary donations or any children activities.

“It’s important to me because I want to help kids that are sick and down and I think they need something to do while they are at the hospital,” Trinity said.

If you are interested in donating to her cause, you can call Hyde Park Café at (870) 236-8700 or message Sonya Hyde on the restaurant's Facebook page.

So far, Trinity has not received any donations for her new mission.

