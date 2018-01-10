Department prepares for winter weather

With the upcoming winter weather, Mississippi County has the best chance of seeing the most accumulation of wintry mix.

Blytheville Public Works Director Mark Key said they’re doing what they can to prepare.

“We started out yesterday,” Key said. “We cleaned out all the storm drains to make sure if we do get quite a bit, it’ll have proper flood drainage.”

Key said they’ve stockpiled about 20 tons of sand and three tons of salt to mix and spread on the roads.

He said they’ll likely start spreading that mixture as early as Thursday.

“If it starts coming in Thursday, we’ll probably start Thursday night,” Key said. “Then maybe it won’t be so bad Friday morning.”

Regardless of when the winter weather hits, Key said they already have their plans in place.

“I’ll have four different crews, and they’ve got four different sections of town that we work on,” Key said. “Mainly we’ll do the schools, the crosswalks, the hospitals, around by the police department, and then we’ll start hitting the secondary roads, so the residents can get out. Our main thing is the main roads.”

Key said the Public Works Department got a new salt plow truck a few years back, and it has made a lot of difference each time winter weather has hit.

