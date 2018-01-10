Greene Co. road crews have solid wintry weather plan

Greene County officials said they're ready for whatever Mother Nature throws their way this week.

“We’ve watched the 10-day forecast, we watch when it gets closer and we prepare,” Dave Tierney, Greene County road superintendent, said.

The Greene County road crews have worked hard at wintry weather preparation.

Tierney said throughout the week, sand spreaders and salt spreaders have been loaded into the trucks.

“We also have our safety equipment intact for our employees,” he said.

Road crews have eight motor graders and two plow trucks ready to go, and that is not including some new equipment they have this year.

“We've added two new snow plows,” Tierney said. “The last couple of years we've just ran the sand spreaders, this year we did add the snow plows in addition to the eight motor graders, the more equipment on the roads, the faster we can get the snow and ice off.”

Tierney said his guys are ready for any damage wintry weather could leave behind by making sure the chainsaws are in good, working condition.

“We really hope we don’t have to use this equipment, but like I said, we are ready and we have our plan in place,” Tierney said.

