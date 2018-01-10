JPD: Search leads to drugs, weapons, cash found

The probation search of an apartment Tuesday led authorities to find drugs, cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Jermil White was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of firearms by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., theft by receiving (firearm less than $2,500) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit pulled over White for two improper turns.

"During the course of the stop, it was discovered that White had been convicted of two felony offenses out of the Marianna Police Department on 11/17/2009 and was given 10 years' probation. SCU (Street Crimes Unit) had conducted the stop only a block from his residence so he was informed that he would be transported to his residence so a probation search could be conducted," the affidavit noted.

White reportedly told police that he lived at an apartment in the 2300 block of Clark Street.

Police later went to the apartment and found three sets of digital scales and marijuana residue in the kitchen, 40 grams of suspected cocaine inside a hallway water heater closet; crack cocaine in a white canister behind an air filter and weapons, the affidavit noted.

"In a hallway closet, on the top shelf, a box was located with a 50-round AR drum and misc. unspent bullets. In the main bedroom, a Aeroprecision .223 caliber rifle was located along with a Glock 17 Gen 4 and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol which was confirmed to be stolen out of another jurisdiction," the affidavit read. "Under the bed, a safe was located which contained $6,800 in cash as well as misc. change and misc. ammunition."

White is set to appear in circuit court Feb. 26.

