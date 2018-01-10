Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

A vehicle sitting on the side of the road Wednesday piqued the interest of a Craighead County deputy and led to the arrests of two people on drug charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Jeffery Lewis Dutton and Jeffery Allen Vaulner were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lt. David Bailey was going north on Caraway Road at Finn Road when he saw a vehicle without its lights on but running sitting on the side of the road.

Bailey turned around and went back to check on the vehicle.

"When Bailey turned on Finn, the vehicle started driving in his direction," the affidavit read.

Bailey then followed the vehicle on Fox Meadow Lane and tried to do a traffic stop on Colony Drive as it began driving erratically through the Jonesboro Human Development area, the affidavit read.

"The vehicle got sideways while going around a curve. As the vehicle exited the Human Development Center, a plastic bag was thrown from the passenger side window," according to the affidavit.

Police later stopped the vehicle on Colony Drive and Bailey arrested Dutton and Vaulner.

Dutton was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Vaulner was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing in a vehicle.

Both Dutton and Vaulner will appear in court Feb. 26.

