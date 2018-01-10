JPD: Theft by receiving leads to arrest

A Jonesboro man told police he pawned three guitars, a guitar amp and a flatscreen television that he had bought from someone selling items out of the back of a vehicle, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.

However, police say the items were stolen and the man was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving.

Devonte T. McPherson was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by Jonesboro police. According to a probable cause affidavit, a victim told police that he went to a local pawn shop and found three guitars with cases and a Westinghouse 55-inch flat screen television that had belonged to him.

A victim said the items were taken from his home in the 1800-block of Links Circle on Dec. 28. Another victim also said the guitar amp had been brought to the pawn shop with the other items but had already been sold, police said.

Police later interviewed McPherson, who admitted pawning the items, according to the probable cause affidavit.

"He advised that he bought the guitars and the amp from a male subject that was selling numerous items from the back of his vehicle. He advised that the TV belonged to him. He stated that he looked one of the guitars up online and saw that it was valuable and believed that he could get a good amount of money for it at the pawn shop," the affidavit noted.

McPherson will appear in circuit court on Feb. 26.

