Video shows Arkansas teen firing at cops before being shot

North Little Rock Police Chief Mike Davis talks about the release of a dashcam video showing the deadly encounter police had with a 17-year-old on Jan. 7. (Source: NBC)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/NBC) - North Little Rock police have released video from a deadly encounter with a teenager, with its police chief saying he hopes to knock down "misinformation" that the 17-year-old wasn't armed and quell threats made against the agency.

The five-minute video from a patrol car's dashboard camera released Wednesday shows Charles Smith pulling out a gun and firing at officers. Police returned fire, killing Smith early Sunday.

Chief Mike Davis said Smith was a rear-seat passenger in a car pulled over for speeding and a headlight violation. In the video, Smith was told three times to stop reaching for something.

"I'm hoping that it will get the truth out and that people will see that officers had no other choice in what took place and it will also calm our community," Davis told NBC.

A lawyer for Smith's family, Willard Proctor Jr., said it was too early to make conclusions.

Davis also said the situation was difficult for everyone.

"No officer wants to be put in this position but these officers were left with no other choice but to protect their lives and return fire," Davis said to NBC.

An impromptu memorial that includes candles and stuffed animals adorn the shooting site.

