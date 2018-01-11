Oaklawn Park unveiling sculpture of 2015 Triple Crown winner

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Oaklawn Park says a sculpture of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is not only a tribute to the horse but also to the thoroughbred track's late president Charles Cella, who tried to attract the world's best 3-year-olds to the Arkansas course.

American Pharoah won the Rebel and the Arkansas Derby before sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes to win racing's first Triple Crown in 37 years.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported the James Peniston sculpture would be unveiled in time for Friday's opening of the 2018 season.

Louis Cella, who succeeded his father as Oaklawn's president, said trainer Bob Baffert let Peniston study and photograph the horse.

Justin Zayat, son of American Pharoah owner Ahmed Zayat, said the family was "extremely honored" at the recognition, calling the Oaklawn victories a foundation for the Triple Crown run.

