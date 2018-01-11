Texarkana man gets 30 years after wife run over with truck

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A Texarkana man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife with his pickup truck was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a judge heard from his daughter about the impact her mother's death has had on her life.

Lucas Connor McCarley was sentenced to 30 years after admitting to criminally negligent homicide. In testimony Tuesday, their 11-year-old daughter said Casey McCarley will miss her children's birthdays, graduations and weddings.

The Texarkana Gazette reported Casey McCarley found her husband riding around with another woman two years ago. Investigators say she got out of her car to confront him and he ran over her with his truck while trying to get away.

He will serve 25 years for the death, plus five more years for a probation violation on theft-related charges.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

