Timber-related manufacturer plans expansion at Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A company that makes equipment and control systems for use at woodyards and sawmills says it will invest more than $3.5 million at its Hot Springs plant and add 50 jobs.

Timber Automation announced the expansion Wednesday. The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported that capital improvements include a new boring mill that will increase the plant's capacity and allow it to create more high-skilled manufacturing jobs.

The company was founded more than 25 years ago as Hi-Tech Engineering. It was known as Baxley-LogPro until last year.

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com

