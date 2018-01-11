Bon Jovi tour coming to the Verizon Arena

Bon Jovi is coming to Arkansas.

The band’s “This House is not for Sale” 2018 tour will stop at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock at 7:30 p.m. March 20.

Tickets for the concert, which from $23 to $154.50, go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. There is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available at the Verizon Arena box office. They can also be purchased by calling 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.

