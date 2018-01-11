'Operation Lake Ice' yields dozens of arrests, $1 million worth of meth

'Operation Lake Ice' yields dozens of arrests, $1 million worth - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A year-long meth investigation yields dozens of arrests and takes more than a million dollars worth of drugs off the streets.

 “Operation Lake Ice,” led by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, ended Tuesday, Jan. 9, with a large-scale roundup. Deputies, with help from multiple state and local law enforcement agencies, arrested 21 people. More arrests are expected, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

During the operation, which began last January, the sheriff’s office seized approximately $960,000 worth of methamphetamine and approximately $208,000 worth of marijuana.

Deputies also recovered approximately $428,000 worth of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office stated the operation should send a message to meth dealers in Cleburne County:

“Stop dealing meth and poisoning our community. Leave Cleburne County, or be prepared to go to jail. We are looking for you, and we will be relentless in pursuing you and bringing you to justice.”

The 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, the Independence Co. Sheriff’s Office, Probation/Parole, as well as the Quitman, Greers Ferry, and Heber Springs Police Departments assisted in the arrests.

Those arrested as a direct result of Operation Lake Ice included:

  • Dennis Allender, 44, of Concord – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises
  • Latasha Ashabranner, 26, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device
  • Michael Brawley, 51, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Maintaining a Drug Premises
  • John Brown, 51, of Drasco – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams
  • Jessica Cook, 37, of Wilburn (Currently incarcerated in ADC) – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device, Maintaining a Drug Premises
  • Johnathan Haward,35, of Heber Springs (Currently incarcerated in ADC) – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Habitual Offender
  • William Heffington, 45, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Use of a Communication Device
  • Russell Holliday, 46, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Parole Hold
  • Dustin Khoury, 36, of Drasco – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Habitual Offender
  • Daniel Mahoney, 32, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Failure to Appear
  • John Sparks, 61, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Habitual Offender
  • Andrew Uphoff, 53, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises
  • James Walton, 30, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device, Parole Hold
  • Amber Wheat, 33, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises
  • Kimberly Wright, 45, of the Cove Creek Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

During the roundup, officers also arrested the following on warrants or probable cause charges, several more were issued citations and released. Those taken to jail included:

  • Karen Adams, 47, of Pangburn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Joshua Balentine, 37, of Quitman – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine
  • John Davis, 46, of Heber Springs – Possession of Marijuana less than 4 ounces
  • Connie Frazier, 44, of Heber Springs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Governmental Operations, Resisting Arrest
  • Kenneth Kendrick, 59, of Heber Springs – Failure to Appear
  • Amanda Kiser, 40, of Heber Springs – Out of Town Warrant Assist
  • Anthony Riddle, 27, of Heber Springs – Failure to Appear, Parole Hold
  • Jacqueline Rose, 49, of Heber Springs – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Four suspect who were not located during the roundup have been placed on the Most Wanted list:

  • Deana Mathias, 48, of Wilburn – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 10 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Use of a Communication Device
  • Coby Howell, 39, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device
  • Bobby Defoor, 36, of Quitman – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Use of a Communication Device
  • Misty Barker, 36, of Heber Springs –  Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following should call the sheriff’s office at (501) 362-8143.

