'Operation Lake Ice' yields dozens of arrests, $1 million worth of meth

A year-long meth investigation yields dozens of arrests and takes more than a million dollars worth of drugs off the streets.

“Operation Lake Ice,” led by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, ended Tuesday, Jan. 9, with a large-scale roundup. Deputies, with help from multiple state and local law enforcement agencies, arrested 21 people. More arrests are expected, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

During the operation, which began last January, the sheriff’s office seized approximately $960,000 worth of methamphetamine and approximately $208,000 worth of marijuana.

Deputies also recovered approximately $428,000 worth of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office stated the operation should send a message to meth dealers in Cleburne County:

“Stop dealing meth and poisoning our community. Leave Cleburne County, or be prepared to go to jail. We are looking for you, and we will be relentless in pursuing you and bringing you to justice.”

The 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, the Independence Co. Sheriff’s Office, Probation/Parole, as well as the Quitman, Greers Ferry, and Heber Springs Police Departments assisted in the arrests.

Those arrested as a direct result of Operation Lake Ice included:

Dennis Allender, 44, of Concord – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises

Latasha Ashabranner, 26, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device

Michael Brawley, 51, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Maintaining a Drug Premises

John Brown, 51, of Drasco – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams

Jessica Cook, 37, of Wilburn (Currently incarcerated in ADC) – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device, Maintaining a Drug Premises

Johnathan Haward,35, of Heber Springs (Currently incarcerated in ADC) – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Habitual Offender

William Heffington, 45, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Use of a Communication Device

Russell Holliday, 46, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Parole Hold

Dustin Khoury, 36, of Drasco – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Habitual Offender

Daniel Mahoney, 32, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Failure to Appear

John Sparks, 61, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Habitual Offender

Andrew Uphoff, 53, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises

James Walton, 30, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device, Parole Hold

Amber Wheat, 33, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises

Kimberly Wright, 45, of the Cove Creek Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

During the roundup, officers also arrested the following on warrants or probable cause charges, several more were issued citations and released. Those taken to jail included:

Karen Adams, 47, of Pangburn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joshua Balentine, 37, of Quitman – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

John Davis, 46, of Heber Springs – Possession of Marijuana less than 4 ounces

Connie Frazier, 44, of Heber Springs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Governmental Operations, Resisting Arrest

Kenneth Kendrick, 59, of Heber Springs – Failure to Appear

Amanda Kiser, 40, of Heber Springs – Out of Town Warrant Assist

Anthony Riddle, 27, of Heber Springs – Failure to Appear, Parole Hold

Jacqueline Rose, 49, of Heber Springs – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Four suspect who were not located during the roundup have been placed on the Most Wanted list:

Deana Mathias, 48, of Wilburn – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine more than 10 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Use of a Communication Device

Coby Howell, 39, of the West Pangburn Area – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Use of a Communication Device

Bobby Defoor, 36, of Quitman – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Use of a Communication Device

Misty Barker, 36, of Heber Springs – Delivery of Meth or Cocaine less than 2 grams

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following should call the sheriff’s office at (501) 362-8143.

