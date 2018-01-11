How to save on baggage fees

Flying can be expensive, especially when you have to pay for baggage on top of everything else.

There are a number of things you can do to help save money and not pay baggage fees.

Some tips in a report by NBC San Diego include trying to avoid paying for overweight bags by putting heavy items in your carry on, book tickets with an airline credit card and wear your luggage.

For more tips or details on how to maximize your luggage and save on fees click here.

