Sheriff's office uncovers marijuana grow operation

Two people are behind bars after sheriff’s deputies uncovered a marijuana growing operation Monday inside an Independence County house.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, a search warrant was conducted in a house on Leaper Road in Bethesda after deputies got information that Bethany Watts Edley and Bobby Bennett were growing marijuana there.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens along with Investigator Johnny Byler, Detective Aaron Moody, and 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force Special Agent Dammon McGiliton found 37 marijuana plants in the house along with multiple grow lights, heater, buckets, and other items commonly used in drug manufacturing.

A “large amount” of dry marijuana was also found, according to the press release.

Edley and Bennett are both being charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to manufacture/grow/produce/cultivate marijuana, and maintaining a drug premises.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.