Craighead County man reports pack of dogs attacking livestock, pets

A pack of dogs is stirring fear among residents in one part of Craighead County.

A Bono man reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that four large dogs have been running loose on County Road 376, attacking livestock and pets.

The man told Investigator John Varner that the dogs attacked his Labrador retriever and killed it.

He said the same pack of dogs attacked and injured a neighbor’s dog, causing hundreds of dollars in medical expenses.

In addition to CR 376, he claimed the dogs also run in the area around CR 333 and 375.

“He is afraid they are going to attack a person or other animals in the area,” Varner stated in his incident report.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.