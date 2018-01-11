Waldron wildlife officer honored at NWTF awards banquet

BENTON (AGFC) - Corporal Mac Davis of Waldron and the members of the Monticello Regional Office Wildlife Division staff of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were recognized for their commitment to conservation and outdoor traditions at the annual State Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet of the National Wild Turkey Federation’ Arkansas Chapter held at the Benton Event Center in Benton, Jan. 6.

Davis was chosen as the Arkansas NWTF Wildlife Officer of the Year. In addition to his work enforcing wildlife and conservation regulations, he is strongly active in community service. Davis volunteers for his local 4H club, spent time talking about conservation at career day for special need students as well as a local senior citizens’ organization. He also has served as a mentor for several high school students. He will represent Arkansas and the AGFC at the 2018 NWTF National Convention in February.

Mark Hooks, Mark Barbee, Bubba Groves, David Luker and Michael Shepherd received the Arkansas NWTF 2017 Partnership Award for their support of mentored hunts during the last three years. Last year’s mentored hunt on Warren Prairie deserved particular notoriety, as it was designed specifically to thank disabled veterans for their sacrifice to the people of the United States. In early November, they welcomed five men chosen by Freedom Defender Outdoors to participate in a special hunt on Warren Prairie Natural Area Wildlife Management Area. Previous hunting experience varied between participants. Some had hunted in their youth, but two of the participants had never harvested a deer. One had never even had the opportunity to deer hunt.

Jeremy Everitts, District Biologist for NWTF, offered these kind words about the two awards.

“Thank you again for all of your support and the AGFCs support for NWTF and our mission! I can speak for the rest of the state board and our volunteers when I say we look forward to continuing to work with the AGFC to conserve habitat and preserve our hunting heritage down the road.”