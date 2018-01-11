Arkansas environmental agency denies hog farm's permit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has denied a northern hog farm's request for a new operating permit in the Buffalo National River's watershed.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the department cited a lack of critical information provided in C&H Hog Farms' permit application in their announcement Wednesday.



C&H Hog Farms applied almost two years ago for a new permit on liquid animal waste systems for the farm near Mount Judea.



Farm officials say they sought to increase the number of on-site hogs but didn't anticipate a difference in the amount of waste produced.



The farm has been operating on an indefinite extension of its expired permit.



The farm's attorney, Bill Waddell, says the decision is "incomprehensible." He says the farmers made every effort to ensure the department received the necessary information.



