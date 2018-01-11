Local shelter full ahead of winter weather - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local shelter full ahead of winter weather

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

With cold air and winter weather moving into Region 8, many people in Poinsett County sought shelter Thursday. 

The Stepping Stone Sanctuary in Trumann filled up within hours of opening Thursday morning, and people continued to call throughout the day, looking for somewhere to stay before the wintry precipitation hit. 

"Anytime the weather starts getting threatening like it is with the approaching ice storm or any kind of rain or storms, naturally, we get a lot of people coming in," shelter Director Jeff Weaver said. "But this particular one has created a lot of buzz, and we're filling up."

The shelter can hold 30 people and was already at capacity by noon on Thursday. 

The building also serves as a warming center where people can get out of the elements, get a hot shower, and eat a meal. 

Weaver said they have room to house more people, but they don't have anywhere for them to sleep right now. 

"We're in need of twin size beds desperately," Weaver said. "We have a new women's facility next door for women and children, where we're at now is our men's, and we have plenty of room for a lot more beds in our new facility, but we're just in need of them."

He said the extreme cold last week, and this approaching winter storm has depleted their resources. 

The shelter is in need of personal hygiene items like soap, shampoo, and deodorant as well as food since they are feeding an increase of people. 

The Trumann Aaron's store is working to help the shelter this month through a food drive. 

For every non-perishable food item that is dropped off at the store, your name will be entered into a drawing for a new television. 

You can also contact the shelter to donate. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Walmart boosts starting pay, closing dozens of Sam's Clubs

    Walmart boosts starting pay, closing dozens of Sam's Clubs

    Thursday, January 11 2018 8:20 AM EST2018-01-11 13:20:34 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-01-12 05:32:26 GMT

    Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.

    Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.

  • Woman, two sons get new home

    Woman, two sons get new home

    Thursday, January 11 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-12 02:59:49 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:57 PM EST2018-01-12 03:57:38 GMT
    A moving truck was at a home in Jonesboro, helping a single mother and her two children move into a new home. (Source: KAIT-TV)A moving truck was at a home in Jonesboro, helping a single mother and her two children move into a new home. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    A homeless single mother and her two sons moved into their home Thursday, thanks to a group that helps people in similar situations. 

    A homeless single mother and her two sons moved into their home Thursday, thanks to a group that helps people in similar situations. 

  • Father of slain man asks community for help

    Father of slain man asks community for help

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:37 PM EST2018-01-12 03:37:13 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-01-12 03:49:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The father of a man in Blytheville that was killed on Christmas Day said he still has no more answers than he did that day.

    The father of a man in Blytheville that was killed on Christmas Day said he still has no more answers than he did that day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly