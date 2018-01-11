Local shelter full ahead of winter weather

With cold air and winter weather moving into Region 8, many people in Poinsett County sought shelter Thursday.

The Stepping Stone Sanctuary in Trumann filled up within hours of opening Thursday morning, and people continued to call throughout the day, looking for somewhere to stay before the wintry precipitation hit.

"Anytime the weather starts getting threatening like it is with the approaching ice storm or any kind of rain or storms, naturally, we get a lot of people coming in," shelter Director Jeff Weaver said. "But this particular one has created a lot of buzz, and we're filling up."

The shelter can hold 30 people and was already at capacity by noon on Thursday.

The building also serves as a warming center where people can get out of the elements, get a hot shower, and eat a meal.

Weaver said they have room to house more people, but they don't have anywhere for them to sleep right now.

"We're in need of twin size beds desperately," Weaver said. "We have a new women's facility next door for women and children, where we're at now is our men's, and we have plenty of room for a lot more beds in our new facility, but we're just in need of them."

He said the extreme cold last week, and this approaching winter storm has depleted their resources.

The shelter is in need of personal hygiene items like soap, shampoo, and deodorant as well as food since they are feeding an increase of people.

The Trumann Aaron's store is working to help the shelter this month through a food drive.

For every non-perishable food item that is dropped off at the store, your name will be entered into a drawing for a new television.

You can also contact the shelter to donate.

