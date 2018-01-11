Road department readies equipment for winter weather - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Road department readies equipment for winter weather

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

As wintry precipitation moves toward Region 8, road crews under the winter weather advisory continue to prepare for possible travel impacts. 

The Poinsett County Road Department spent Thursday morning checking over their equipment and making sure it's ready to go Friday morning. 

That included getting sand loaded into a truck. The sand will be put out at intersections and on hills that get slick with ice. 

County employees also made sure all of their chainsaws were working in case any trees fall onto the roads. 

A crew also replaced the blades on road graters so they would be sharp and ready to hit the roads. 

"If we've got snow and ice on the roads, we can grate the snow and ice, we've got eight graters that we run over the county," Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell said. "No one certain area, we go from east to west and north to south as far as cleaning up the roads."

Cantrell said the road department makes it a priority to ensure that the sheriff's deputies, school buses, and the elderly can be safe when traveling. 

But they will clear every road as much as they can. 

If you notice a tree or debris blocking a road, call dispatch so crews can get it out of the way. 

