Suspect sought after man was injured in shooting

A suspect is sought after a man was injured in a shooting on Wednesday in Blytheville.

According to a news release, Blytheville police responded to the 300-block of Tennessee Street. There they found 61-year-old Alphonzo Goings shot inside the home.

Goings was taken to Great River Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

After taking statements from family members inside the home, police issued a warrant for Darrin Palmore, Jr., 26, of Blytheville.

If you have any information on Palmore’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP. You can also send you tips to blythevillecrimestoppers.com.

