Lawrence County officials seek panic button plan

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County employees will soon have an opportunity to protect themselves in case of an emergency, using technology. 

According to County Judge John Thomison, courthouse employees will soon be hopefully using a panic button. Under the plan, employees would be able to push a button on an app to contact law enforcement. 

Thomison said the proposal will help employees and the public as well. 

"I think it greatly adds to their comfort and their confidence being able to for us to handle situations," Thomison said. 

Lawrence County justices are working on the proposal and are expected to make a decision soon, Thomison said, noting justices are still looking at information before making a decision. 

Once the decision is made, Thomison said the equipment should be installed in about a month. 

