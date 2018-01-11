County repairs roads ahead of wintry weather

Lawrence County road crews spent the day Thursday making last-minute road maintenance around the county.

County Judge John Thomison said the entire road department spent the day making sure roads were in good shape for any wintry weather that could hit the county.

Crews worked on road issues like ruts and adding gravel to certain roads.

Thomison said some of the employees will be stationed at the county shop so they can react once any wintry precipitation starts to fall.

“We’ve been able to make it around to everybody that has called with an issue,” Thomison said. “I’m sure there are those that haven’t and we’re looking for those. We found two or three in proceeding to places that were having problems.”

Thomison said road crews are prepared to tackle whatever may fall.

Much of the county road staff is on call to respond to any roads that may be impacted.

Thomison also encourages anyone traveling in the county to be cautious and to also be patient as crews respond to impacted areas.

