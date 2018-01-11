A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: What is the color of love?

Greetings! It is the 16th year of our celebration, where we look to improve the unity and promotion of social change in our community. With each parade and each step that we take, we march towards progress, peace, and Dr.King's dream. But have we arrived? Are we seeing the change that he and so many others fought for? Are we seeing the embracing and tolerance of others? Are we seeing the Dream "that one day our children would be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin"?



Dr. King said, "An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity."



As we enter the 50th year of Dr. King's death we each must ask ourselves 'What is the color of love'? Have we arrived at a place where we "have decided to stick with love because hate is too great a burden to bear"?



Dr. King said "we have before us the glorious opportunity to inject a new dimension of love into the veins of our civilization. Love is the most durable power in the world. Love is the only force capable of turning an enemy into a friend. Without love, there is no reason to know anyone for love, in the end, will connect us to our neighbors our children and our hearts."



So as we ask ourselves 'What is the color of love'? Let us be reminded that "only light can drive out darkness" and even though "we all came in on different boats we're all in the same boat now". As we each go throughout our day, let's take a moment to break down barriers with someone who is different than us, ignoring our inclination to stereotype. Let's open our eyes and fall in love with the differences around us and see that the color of love is simply your acceptance of me, my acceptance of you, and our intentional participation in the movement of spreading love, peace, equal opportunity, open communication, knowledge, and the respect for others so we as a unit can continue to make this A Better Region 8.

