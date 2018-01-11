Safety is key when dealing with generators

According to Monty Williams with Craighead Electric, people can use extension cords to connect appliances to a generator but should not overdo it. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The wintry weather expected early Friday can cause people to start up the generators at their home.

However, people need to be very careful in starting up and operating the generator, an official with a local utility company said Thursday.

According to Monty Williams with Craighead Electric Cooperative, a generator can definitely provide a good energy source when the lights go out but using the generator in the wrong manner can be dangerous and even deadly.

Generators are often started in garages but the confined area could increase the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning. Williams said the odorless, colorless gas can get inside a home without someone even knowing it.

Williams also said that plugging in a generator directly into a home can also create problems for utility workers as well.

"That could back feed through the meter, through the transformer and energize the power line the linemen are working on and they can get electrocuted or even killed then because of the back feeding of the generator," Williams said.

People can use extension cords to connect appliances to a generator, but Williams suggests people not try to overdo it.

Williams also suggests people make sure that a generator is gassed up, operating in fresh air and if a person wants to connect the generator to the circuits of their home to call a licensed electrician.

