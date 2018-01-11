Woman, two sons get new home

A moving truck was at a home in Jonesboro, helping a single mother and her two children move into a new home. (Source: KAIT-TV)

A homeless single mother and her two sons moved into their home Thursday, thanks to a group that helps people in similar situations.

"You know we don't have to worry about shivering," the single mother, who asked not to be named, said soon after moving into the duplex.

The single mother had spent months working two jobs and had lived out of her car at times in order to take care of her family. Then, the group, Helping the Underserve Belong in Jonesboro, heard about her.

"Where we were staying before didn't even have a heater in the house itself, so we have been kind of huddled up on a full-size bed together," the woman said.

With the winter weather soon approaching, the moving van arrived Thursday afternoon at the woman's new home.

"We wanted to get her in before the ice and snow because she has nothing," HUB volunteer Gwyne Hughes said.

The woman said the idea of moving into a new home is daunting but said she got help from a loving community.

"Every day is a little bit harder and then something great happens and yeah, it may seem like it takes forever but it does get there and when it does, it is just unbelievable at how it feels," the woman said. "It was real hard to not give up for a while but I didn't and I am glad I didn't."

