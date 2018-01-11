Randolph Co. crews repairing roads ahead of wintry weather - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Randolph Co. crews repairing roads ahead of wintry weather

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Randolph County road crews spent Thursday making repairs to county roads ahead of the wintry weather.

County Judge David Jansen said crews worked on many roads. He said several roads are still in bad shape from flooding in May 2017.

Crews tried to prepare those roads for wintry weather by adding gravel to areas and looking for bad spots on the road system.

“We’ve already got a team that’ll come in at three o’clock tomorrow morning if the roads are slick, start getting slick, they’ll be out sanding roads,” Jansen said.

He said crews would work on sanding roads into Saturday, if necessary.

He asked that everyone be patient as crews respond to problematic areas.

He also said if you can avoid traveling it’s best to do so if roads are impacted by winter weather.

