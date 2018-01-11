Police department watches bridges and overpasses during inclemen - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police department watches bridges and overpasses during inclement weather

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Mississippi County is one of the areas in Northeast Arkansas with the best chance of seeing the most accumulation of wintry mix, forecasters have said. 

The Blytheville Police Department has its own preparations for the winter weather and certain problems they typically see.

Chief Ross Thompson said winter weather does add different challenges to everyday policing, but they have put a few all-wheel drive vehicles in their fleet and are as prepared as they can be.

Thompson said while they’ve seen multiple wrecks on overpasses because of winter weather in the past, they will be paying extra attention to those.

“We will have officers go out and kind of check that, test it and keep an eye on that so we can report back,” Thompson said. “Plus, if they do start to ice up and we see some slick conditions, we’ll try to put an officer up the road with some lights on to try to get the drivers’ attention to slow them down before they actually get there.”

Thompson said it depends on how bad the weather gets if they’ll need to call in extra resources.

He asks that if you don’t have to get out on the roads, you need to stay at home.

