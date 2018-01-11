Police department hires six new officers after pay scale raise - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police department hires six new officers after pay scale raise

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The citizens of Blytheville approved a tax specifically for safety back in May 2017.

The money is already being put to use as the Blytheville Police Department was able to approve a new pay scale in October.

Since then, the department has hired six new officers to join the police force, and four of those are already certified officers

Police Chief Ross Thompson said being able to hire certified officers allows the city to see an effect more quickly.

“They can walk in right away and start making an impact in improving the quality of life here in Blytheville by helping us reduce the crime rate,” Thomson said

Thompson said these hires are in direct response to their now competitive pay scale, and he has three more positions before the police force is at full capacity.

