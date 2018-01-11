Father of slain man asks community for help

When investigating cases, law enforcement agencies rely heavily on information from members of the community.

But what happens when those people aren't cooperating with authorities?

The father of a man who was killed on Christmas Day said he still has no more answers than he did that day.

Jay Slaughter is the father of 21-year-old Joshua Slaughter, whose body was found on the side of the road early Christmas morning.

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Jay Slaughter is now urging anyone in his community that may have information to come forward and work hand in hand with law enforcement.

He said it’s not just about his son, but about every case that remains unsolved.

“It would prove that because of the pain that engulfs our community at the loss of all of these, that we are coming together as best we can to create an atmosphere that we can raise our children in and that we can prosper in,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter said as a community, they can not tolerate this violence.

Anyone with information on Slaughter's case or any other unsolved case is asked to contact the Blytheville Police Department.

