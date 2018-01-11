Father of slain man asks community for help - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Father of slain man asks community for help

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

When investigating cases, law enforcement agencies rely heavily on information from members of the community.

But what happens when those people aren't cooperating with authorities?

The father of a man who was killed on Christmas Day said he still has no more answers than he did that day.

Jay Slaughter is the father of 21-year-old Joshua Slaughter, whose body was found on the side of the road early Christmas morning.

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Jay Slaughter is now urging anyone in his community that may have information to come forward and work hand in hand with law enforcement.

He said it’s not just about his son, but about every case that remains unsolved.

“It would prove that because of the pain that engulfs our community at the loss of all of these, that we are coming together as best we can to create an atmosphere that we can raise our children in and that we can prosper in,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter said as a community, they can not tolerate this violence.

Anyone with information on Slaughter's case or any other unsolved case is asked to contact the Blytheville Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Walmart boosts starting pay, closing dozens of Sam's Clubs

    Walmart boosts starting pay, closing dozens of Sam's Clubs

    Thursday, January 11 2018 8:20 AM EST2018-01-11 13:20:34 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-01-12 05:32:26 GMT

    Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.

    Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.

  • Woman, two sons get new home

    Woman, two sons get new home

    Thursday, January 11 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-12 02:59:49 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:57 PM EST2018-01-12 03:57:38 GMT
    A moving truck was at a home in Jonesboro, helping a single mother and her two children move into a new home. (Source: KAIT-TV)A moving truck was at a home in Jonesboro, helping a single mother and her two children move into a new home. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    A homeless single mother and her two sons moved into their home Thursday, thanks to a group that helps people in similar situations. 

    A homeless single mother and her two sons moved into their home Thursday, thanks to a group that helps people in similar situations. 

  • Father of slain man asks community for help

    Father of slain man asks community for help

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:37 PM EST2018-01-12 03:37:13 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-01-12 03:49:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The father of a man in Blytheville that was killed on Christmas Day said he still has no more answers than he did that day.

    The father of a man in Blytheville that was killed on Christmas Day said he still has no more answers than he did that day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly