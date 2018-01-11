A-State Women’s Basketball Tripped Up In 67-55 Loss to Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/11/18) – Akasha Westbrook paced Arkansas State with 19 points and Lauren Bradshaw collected her third double-double of the season, but it was not enough as the Red Wolves lost to Texas State 67-55 Thursday evening at First National Bank Arena.

Westbrook scored in double-figures for the eighth straight game, while Bradshaw scored 11 points and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds to lead the Red Wolves. Lycia Peevy also tied a career-high with seven rebounds, while Bradshaw also tied a season-high with four blocks.

A-State (8-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) lead throughout much of the first half until Taeler Deer drained a mid-range jumper to put Texas State (11-5, 4-1) ahead 25-23 with eight seconds to go in the half. The Red Wolves tied the game briefly to start the third quarter, but the Bobcats’ pulled away with a strong third quarter and held on in the fourth period as A-State closed to within single digits late in the game.

Deer led the Bobcats with 24 points, while Toshua Leavitt added 16 points and Ericka May finished with 11 to round out the scoring.

How It Happened (First Half):

Akasha Westbrook pushed the pace for Arkansas State in the first half with 10 points, but was sidelined for over five minutes of the second quarter with foul trouble. She helped the Red Wolves build their largest of the half at 20-10 with just over five minutes remaining, but Texas State used 6-0 to close the gap to 20-16 with 2:42 to go.

Leavitt hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 23-23 with under a minute to play and Deer hit a mid-range jumper with eight left in the half to give Texas State a 25-23 edge at the break.

How It Happened (Second Half):

Texas State used a 9-0 run to push its lead to 38-28 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Leavitt midway through the third quarter. A 6-0 run by the Red Wolves cut the lead down to 38-34, but the Bobcats were able to stretch the lead to 43-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Arkansas State faced its biggest deficit with 5:18 to go in the game when Ericka May made a layup to put Texas State up 56-41, but the Red Wolves worked the margin down to a 60-53 with 2:45 to go when Payton Tennison converted on a 3-point play. Texas State responded with a 3-pointer by Deer, however, to stop the Red Wolves’ comeback.

Notables:

· Lauren Bradshaw grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.

· Bradshaw had her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds. It was also the sixth of her career.

· Bradshaw tied a season-high with four blocks.

· Akasha Westbrook scored in double-figures for the 13th time this season and for the eighth straight game.

· Westbrook finished with 19 points on the night, one away from tying her career-high.

· Lycia Peevy tied a career-high with seven rebounds.

Quoting Coach Boyer:

“We failed to capitalize on a great opportunity tonight. I really didn’t see it coming because we had a really good week of practice and it was just very disappointing to see what we did offensively when we had been playing so good on the offensive end of late. We were just out of sync the entire game it felt like.”

Up Next:

A-State hosts UT Arlington Saturday, Jan. 13 at First National Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.