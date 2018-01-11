Second Half Run Leads Eagles to Victory Over Park

Date: January 11, 2017

Score: Williams Baptist College 78 vs. Park University 75

Records: WBC (9-6, AMC 5-5) vs. PU (4-10, AMC 1-9)

Location: Southerland-Mabee Center - Walnut Ridge, Ark.

______________

Recap:

The Williams Baptist College men’s basketball team used an 8-0 and a 9-0 run in the second half to overcome a deficit and beat American Midwest Conference foe Park University 78-75 on Thursday night. The game was played in front of a raucous crowd at WBC’s Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.

The Eagles faced an 11 point deficit with 3:11 remaining in the first half, but a 7-0 run to close the half cut the lead to four as the teams went to the locker room.

After Park took a seven point lead early in the second half, Williams used a Briheam Anthony basket sandwiched between two Dominique Dyes 3-point field goals to score eight points in two minutes, taking a one point advantage.

After the teams traded several baskets, the Eagles went on another spurt, scoring nine in a row. Travon Cobb got it started with a two point field goal, followed by Joao Preto’s two point shot. Next, Cobb knocked down a 3-pointer, and Preto once again followed it up with a 2-point shot, giving the Eagles a 10 point cushion.

Williams extended the lead as high as 12 with three minutes remaining, but a late rally by Park came up just short, as a halfcourt shot at the buzzer rimmed out, giving WBC the win.

Five Eagles scored at least nine points. Devante Carolina led the way with 18 points, making 7-of-10 from the field. He also added five assists in the game. Travon Cobb scored 13 with four rebounds, while Dominique Dyes finished with 12 points and four rebounds. D’Angelo Griffin came off the bench to chip in 11, while Joao Preto finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The team made 30-of-59 shots for 51 percent, including 45 percent from beyond-the-arc.

_____________

Conference Outlook:

The win improved WBC’s AMC record ot 5-5. They are currently in seventh place in the conference.

___________

Up Next:

Williams will have the weekend off before hosting Lindenwood University-Belleville on Jan. 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

You can watch a replay of today’s victory, as well as keep up with all WBC athletics at www.wbceagles.com.