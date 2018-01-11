Strong Third Quarter Leads Lady Eagles to Win

Date: January 11, 2018

Score: Williams Baptist College 68 vs. Park University 43

Records: WBC (6-9, AMC 3-8) vs. Park U (4-10, AMC 4-7)

Location: Walnut Ridge, Ark. - Southerland-Mabee Center

__________________

Recap:

The Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles outscored Park University 27-12 in the third quarter on their way to blowing out the Pirates 68-43 in an American Midwest Conference game on Jan. 11 in Walnut Ridge.

The first quarter was back-and-forth with Williams outscoring Park 12-11. The Eagles defense showed up in the second quarter, holding the Pirates to seven points, giving WBC a 25-18 lead at halftime.

The Lady Eagles played their best quarter of the season in the third, scoring more points (27) in that single frame then they did in the first two combined. They shot 11-of-20 from the floor in the period, while forcing seven Pirate turnovers. Meanwhile, the defense was relentless, holding Park to 6-of-18 from the floor. The teams went to the final frame with WBC holding a 52-30 lead.

Williams held the Pirates at bay, outscoring them 16-13 over the final ten minutes to take home the victory.

WBC’s stifling defense held PU to 21 percent shooting from the floor, including just 2-of-20 from 3-point range. The Lady Eagles forced 21 turnovers and turned that into 25 WBC points.

Individually, three players reached double-figures. Blessing Samuel collected a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Ashlyn Ellis scored 12 and Nancy Irabor added 11 points off the bench.

_____________

AMC Impact:

The win was important in the race for AMC playoff places, as it moves WBC into ninth place, just one game out of the final playoff spot.

_____________

Up Next:

Williams will host Stephens College on Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can watch a replay of tonight’s win, as well as keep up with all Eagles athletics at www.wbceagles.com.